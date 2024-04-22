Despite popular belief, Ippei Mizuhara scandal hasn't slowed Shohei Ohtani down
Shohei Ohtani is doing just fine.
By Lior Lampert
Contrary to popular belief, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani has not slowed down the way many have suggested he has amid the ongoing scandal involving his former longtime translator and confidant Ippei Mizuhara, and the stats support that notion.
Despite only being limited to hitting for the 2024 MLB campaign (compared to his usual dual-threat eligibility as a batter and starting pitcher), Ohtani has continued to make his impact felt by tearing it up from the batter's box.
Shohei Ohtani is still balling out despite ongoing gambling scandal involving former translator Ippei Mizuhara
Ohtani leads the majors in batting average (.368), hits (35), doubles (11), and total bases (63), adding five home runs, 13 RBIs, and five stolen bases to go with a .431 on-base percentage and .663 slugging percentage across 110 plate appearances.
While many have pointed to the situation concerning Mizuahara as a reason for Ohtani experiencing "early-season struggles," the numbers would suggest otherwise. Conversely, you can argue the slugger is pacing for a career-best statistical output from the plate despite recovering from the surgery he underwent this past September to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow,
However, expectations are sky-high for the 29-year-old two-way player, especially after signing a $700 million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason. So, it is understandable to have anticipated more from Ohtani 24 games into his tenure.
While the Mizuhara investigation remains fluid with no end in sight, Ohtani is doing his part to put the outside noise behind him, letting his impressive play on the field do the talking as the legal process runs its course. The former is currently under investigation for his alleged theft of the latter involving a $16 million gambling debt, and wild details on the topic continue to surface.