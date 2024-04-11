5 wildest takeaways from unsealed docs in federal Shohei Ohtani gambling investigation
The wildest takeaways that came from the reveal of unsealed documents in the Shohei Ohtani investigation.
Almost one month ago, when the Los Angeles Dodgers were beginning the MLB season in the Seoul Series, the MLB world was sent into a frenzy when Shohei Ohtani's representatives accused his interpreter and longtime friend, Ippei Mizuhara, of a massive theft.
Mizuhara was a fan favorite of sorts during Ohtani's time with the Los Angeles Angels but was fired after just one game with the Dodgers once Ohtani's representatives came with the very serious allegations.
On Wednesday we saw a major breakthrough in Ohtani's case, and now we've seen more information come to light as documents have been unsealed in this gambling case. Here are some of the wildest takeaways to come from that.
5 of the wildest takeaways from unsealed docs in Shohei Ohtani case
When this scandal first broke, it was reported that Mizuhara was accused of stealing $4.5 million from Ohtani. Well, this is more. A lot more. Nearly times more. It was fair to assume Mizuhara might've stolen a bit more than $4.5 million, but this much more? That was unprecedented.
For those wondering how many bets would have to be put in place for Mizuhara to have to resort to stealing $16 million of Ohtani's money, the answer is around 19,000 in three years. He averaged roughly 25 bets per DAY. What we're all wondering is what the $10 bet was.
"He fell more than $40 million in debt to the illegal bookmaker—not named in the complaint, but previously reported to be Mathew Bowyer—and stole more than $16 million from Ohtani while hiding the bank transactions from the baseball player."
We know that Mizuhara stole roughly $16 million, but his debt was far worse. At his worst, Mizuhara had racked up more than $40 million in debt, an unfathomable amount to accrue in only three years!
For Mizuhara to lose as much money as he did, he'd have to be betting constantly and be really bad at it. It was the perfect storm. A text from Mizuhara's phone revealed that he had asked his bookmaker to bump him again. Essentially, he was asking the bookmaker for more money with the rationale of "you know I'm good to pay you back." Mizuhara did pay him, but as we all have come to find out, it was not his money.
A final, but very important detail that came from this reveal is that no bets were placed on baseball by Mizuhara or Ohtani. This is critical, as no bets that Mizuhara made had any impact on the sport that Ohtani, the person he stole money from, was involved in. Had he bet on baseball, that could've caused a slew of other issues.