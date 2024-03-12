Detroit Lions 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft following the Carlton Davis trade
The Detroit Lions continue to solidify their defense after trading for Carlton Davis in this 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 5, Pick 164 - Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
Athleticism was Smith's biggest question mark heading into the NFL Combine, and while he didn't test amazingly, he did more than enough to answer questions, including running the 40-yard-dash in 4.46 seconds. He's a very versatile and intelligent player who can contribute at multiple spots in the secondary, and would be a great value add at this point in the draft.
Round 6, Pick 201 - Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
Boyd is a class of 2018 player and is an FCS product, so there are concerns about his performance translating to the NFL (on top of the already notoriously sharp learning curve for defensive tackles), but that performance has been elite over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder is a good run stopper and also generated an 11% pressure rate in 2023. He'd be a great gamble at this point on Day 3 to see if he can become a part of the DT rotation in the future.
Round 6, Pick 205 - Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Holker is undersized for the position at 6-foot-3 241 pounds, but he has long arms, elite agility testing, and had a productive 2023 campaign for the Rams. It's worth seeing if his athletic ability can earn him a depth role behind starter Sam LaPorta.
Round 7, Pick 249 - Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
Means is a player who put himself on many radars with a great all-around performance at the NFL Combine, and could potentially wind up as a fourth-round pick. Here, he makes his way to the Lions' final selection, where they add him to a WR corps that suddenly looks very talented and deep.