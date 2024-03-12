Detroit Lions 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft following the Carlton Davis trade
The Detroit Lions continue to solidify their defense after trading for Carlton Davis in this 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 61- Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Braswell has played in the shadow of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, but he had a very productive 2023 campaign, logging an 18.1 percent pressure rate. He's not the biggest guy at 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, but Braswell displays a solid bull-rush and good get-off, while being a developing technician.
He wouldn't be pressured to contribute right away as the Lions have signed Marcus Davenport to (presumably) start opposite Aidan Hutchinson, while John Cominsky and Josh Paschal provide depth. Braswell could be deployed as a designated pass rusher early on while he earns more playing time, and could eventually develop into a starter opposite Hutchinson. His current stock is hovering around the 50th overall range, so getting him with the second-to-last pick in Round 2 is good value at this point.
Round 3, Pick 73 - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
It's tempting to continue to bolster the defense at this spot, but Legette being on the board is too talented to pass up. He is a very solid 6-foot-1, 221 pounds and has elite 4.39 speed and explosiveness. Legette caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and is a bully at the catch point.
He is a serious threat at all three levels of the field, and has true WR1 potential, with his immediate role being to provide an element to the WR room that Detroit is currently lacking. Legette's ceiling will be determined by how much he's able to develop his route tree and nuance, but that ceiling is extremely high, and there's a good chance he's not even on the board when the Lions pick in the second round.