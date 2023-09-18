5 Detroit Tigers who won't be on the roster in 2024
The Detroit Tigers roster will see plenty of turnover in 2024, and it's front office executive Scott Harris's job to weed through the mess.
As the season draws to a close, the Detroit Tigers are seeing the dynamic of the team change. With Miguel Cabrera retiring, the team will continue to seek a new identity with their young core of players like Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and pitches like Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning.
During the first year under President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, the 40-man roster has been a mix of castoffs, potential upside players and seeing who they have in their farm system. While the term “castoffs” seems harsh, based on how several players have been placed to start the season in Triple-A Toledo, Harris has churned over the roster to get the best results possible who will stick to the organization's new philosophy of controlling the strike zone.
One player who was signed that has provided perhaps the best performance out of the bullpen is left-hander Tyler Holton, who has produced an impressive 2.5 WAR season. He was signed by Harris in the offseason to provide depth to the bullpen, and made the team out of spring training. Zach McKinstry has also been a good utility player for Detroit as a left-handed bat.
However, when you look at the 40-man roster, on the surface, it looks like heading into the off-season, it will be one that the potential to have either a few changes or since Harris has a better idea of what he is working with, some major changes. Let's start with the bullpen, since the signs of change seem to be appearing.