5 Detroit Tigers who won't be on the roster in 2024
The Detroit Tigers roster will see plenty of turnover in 2024, and it's front office executive Scott Harris's job to weed through the mess.
4. UTL Andy Ibañez
Ibañez has been a solid free agent pickup by Harris. Similar to McKinstry, who can play all over the diamond, Ibañez has mainly seen time at second base since Detroit parted ways with Jonathan Schoop.
However, waiting in the wings down in Toledo is Colt Keith, who has been the Tigers best hitting prospect this season. You can also make a case for 2022 first-round draft pick Jace Jung, who has been hitting with power in Double-A Erie, but the question becomes where does Detroit want to place Keith in 2024? He has seen a lot of time at both third and second, so with that in mind, the Tigers would like to start that service time clock on Keith in 2024.
Keith's statistics this season are indeed impressive. Batting .311 with a .386 on-base percentage and a .562 slugging percentage, he's racked up 27 home runs and 99 RBIs across Double and Triple-A levels. For many observers, aside from defensive considerations and figuring out his optimal position, there's little left for Keith to prove.
Ibañez, on the other hand, hasn't done anything wrong. He's fulfilled every task asked of him. However, Detroit is expected to continue its youth movement into 2024. Given that the Tigers have several versatile players in their system capable of playing multiple positions, it appears Ibañez may not have a clear spot on the roster for the upcoming season.