5 Detroit Tigers who won't be on the roster in 2024
The Detroit Tigers roster will see plenty of turnover in 2024, and it's front office executive Scott Harris's job to weed through the mess.
2. LHP Matthew Boyd
Matthew Boyd is a great clubhouse guy and a team leader, but once again, injuries cost him another season. He underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of June, this coming off the heels of having flexor tendon surgery in September 2021, which cost him almost the entire 2022 season.
The signing of Boyd to a one-year contract served as a stopgap solution for a rotation that entered the 2023 season without Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Spencer Turnbull. With Boyd set to miss a significant portion of the 2024 season, Detroit faces another rotation dilemma. However, the emergence of prospects like Reese Olson and possibly Sawyer Gipson-Long provides the team with internal options. Given what appears to be a weak free-agent pitching class, Detroit may opt to rely on these emerging talents or consider trading for a veteran arm to solidify the rotation.