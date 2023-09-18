5 Detroit Tigers who won't be on the roster in 2024
The Detroit Tigers roster will see plenty of turnover in 2024, and it's front office executive Scott Harris's job to weed through the mess.
1. LHP Eduardo Rodríguez
Since the trade attempt involving Rodriguez and the Dodgers at the trade deadline—an attempt Rodriguez vetoed since LA was on his 10-team no trade list, Detroit Tigers fans have maintained a degree of optimism. They hope that Eduardo will opt to stay for the remaining three years left on his contract, which would be worth $49 million.
After all, with quotes like this, you could perhaps see how Detroit fans could see this situation possibly unfold.
While optimism among Detroit Tigers fans remains, the reality is that the upcoming off-season's free-agent class for starting pitchers is considered weak. This potentially opens the door for Rodriguez to command a higher salary elsewhere should he choose to test the market. Although money isn't everything, it's worth noting that Eduardo has not officially announced his intention to return to Detroit, adding another layer of uncertainty to the situation.
It's entirely possible that Rodriguez may prefer to stay in the Eastern Time Zone, and several teams in both the American and National Leagues would likely be willing to pay for a starter of his caliber. While a return to Detroit isn't out of the question, if Rodriguez finds an opportunity that provides a better financial situation for his family, he may choose to seek his fortunes elsewhere.