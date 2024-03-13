Dez Bryant joins in with Cowboys fans in pure disgust over lack of free agent moves
Dallas legend Dez Bryant is just as frustrated as Cowboys fans are with their lack of free agent moves.
It's safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys are one of, if not the biggest losers so far this offseason. Not only did Dallas lose Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong, and Tyler Biadasz to other teams, but they've made a grand total of zero free agency additions.
That's right, through two full days of free agency, Dallas is still not on the board. Not exactly what Cowboys fans wanted to see after the team was embarrassed on their home field in the Wild Card Round by the 7th-seeded Packers.
There's still time and there are still some solid players available, but the clock is ticking. The NFC East has been incredibly active, with the Eagles especially making moves left and right. Cowboys fans are losing patience, and understandably so. Turns out, former players are too. Dez Bryant expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter).
Dez Bryant joins the rest of Cowboys nation, expresses disgust at lack of offseason moves
With the Cowboys defeating the Commanders in Week 18 of last season, the NFC East saw a new champion for the 19th consecutive season. That's right, it's been almost two decades since we saw a repeat champion in the NFC East. That speaks to the level of parity and how tough it is to win that division.
The Cowboys entered this offseason with a golden opportunity to finally break that streak. They won it last season and seemed poised to repeat in 2024 with the way things looked in Philadelphia, but the Eagles have signed several impact free agents while the Cowboys have sat flat on their hands.
As Bryant said, everyone in the NFC East is better. The Eagles are the biggest threat, but the Commanders can surprise people if they hit on their quarterback in the NFL Draft, and the Giants just added Brian Burns to form a scary defensive line. Not only did Dallas let Derrick Henry sign with the Ravens on a cheap deal, but they're risking losing star left tackle Tyron Smith who is sitting in free agency.
Dallas could be focusing on extending Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, which is important, but that shouldn't prevent them from making other additions.
The Cowboys seem to be banking on the NFL Draft to help get them where they want to go, but Dez doesn't think that'll be enough. Teams that want to win the Super Bowl have to be aggressive, and the Cowboys have been anything but.