Dallas Cowboys fans are furious they didn't sign Derrick Henry
The Dallas Cowboys continue to let excellent free agents slip away.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to not sign free agents. We are halfway through the second day of free agency and Dallas' big accomplishment is re-signing long snapper Trent Sieg. That is not ideal when your fanbase is stewing in the anxiety of yet another postseason flameout.
Jerry Jones' ability to manage the Cowboys' front office has long been under intense scrutiny. The Cowboys are perennially competitive, but time and time again, the team falls apart under pressure. Now, rather than scrambling to make key upgrades, the Cowboys are watching key free agents fly off the board are record speed.
The real stringer for Dallas fans is Tony Pollard's departure. The talented RB signed a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans early in free agency. There was some solace found, however, in the belief that another quality RB would replace him. The only problem is... there aren't too many quality RBs left.
Derrick Henry was a popular target — the popular target, really. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. That is exceedingly reasonable for a player with Henry's track record. The Cowboys can absolutely afford it. So, where was Dallas?
Compounding the issue is the fact that Dallas has also missed out on Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Zack Moss, Aaron Jones, Saquon Barkley, and D'Andre Swift. Oh, and Gus Edwards. All very good! All not going to Dallas.
What gives? The options are running low. Are we heading for an Ezekiel Elliott reunion? Are the Cowboys gambling on J.K. Dobbins post-Achilles injury? Are we doing the Deuce Vaughn thing?
It's unclear what exactly Jones has up his sleeve, but it probably won't thrill the fanbase. Don't take my word for it — just check out Twitter.
Cowboys fans react to Dallas whiffing on Derrick Henry (and every other RB)
More such gems are available with a simple search of the word 'Cowboys' or the phrase 'Cowboys Derrick Henry' on Twitter (X). It'll brighten anybody's day, unless of coure you're a Cowboys fan. Then I might suggest a nice long walk in the sun or a good book. It's probably best to stay off the interent for a bit.
But hey, at least the Cowboys re-signed Trent Sieg. That long snapper position is sured up, so crisis averted. Meanwhile, the Cowboys also need to get to work on Dak Prescott's extension. They should probably try to re-sign Tyron Smith, too. Especially if they aren't going to compensate for a diminished offensive line with elite talent in the backfield.
Deuce Vaughn averaged 1.7 yards per carry last season, so... mabye we know how Jerry Jones will tackle next month's NFL Draft? There's simply no way the Cowboys can justify sustained inactivity, especially at the RB position.