Cowboys fans roast Jerry Jones for finishing last in free agency race
The Dallas Cowboys were the only team to remain completely silent on day one of free agency.
The Dallas Cowboys were the only team to make it through day one of NFL free agency without a single move. Congratulations to Jerry Jones on his incredible resolve and unshakable patience.
While Dallas sat silently in the shadows, a flurry of transactions unfolded. The Cowboys lost three outgoing free agents — Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz to the Washington Commanders.
The Cowboys considered signing Zack Moss, per NFL Network's Jane Slater, but his ultimate price tag of two years and $8 million was too steep. That leaves Dallas in a tough position, absent a quality RB behind their elite o-line and soon to lose other key pieces.
Tyron Smith is probably the next man out the door. There are also in-house concerns to deal with, such as Dak Prescott's inevitable extension.
To state it bluntly, the Cowboys have a lot on their plate. So, naturally, the fanbase had a bit of fun — the laughing-to-avoid-crying type of fun — at Jerry Jones' expense.
Cowboys fans take out frustrations with Jerry Jones on Twitter
And ... this is breaking news, the Cowboys have finally signed someone. It's a real doozy, too. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Dallas has re-signed long-snapper Trent Sieg, ending weeks of anxiety within the fanbase.
What's that? I'm now hearing Dallas fans were not anxious about the fate of Trent Sieg, but all the same, Jones has officially made a move. Some might call it a day too late, others might say it doesn't even qualify as a move, but he is on the board.
As the above tweets illustrate, the mood in the Cowboys fandom is rather tense these days. That loss to the Green Bay Packers stung, and amplified doubt about the viability of Mike McCarthy as head coach and Jerry Jones as GM. Thing is, Jones ain't going anywhere. He owns the team, so the Dallas front office quite literally moves at his leisure.
There is plenty of time left for the Cowboys to make their mark, and frankly, that roster is relatively complete. Dallas has a strong o-line, a talented WR room, a franchise QB, and the bones of a top-five defense. It's not necessarily worth panicking about a quiet first day of free agency. It is, as they say, the first of many.
On the other hand, the Cowboys continue to flame out every postseason, like clockwork. Something has to change — there is a missing piece out there. What it is, we can't say for sure. Maybe it's addition by subtraction, circling back to the McCarthy of it all. But, Dallas can win all the regular season games. It won't carry any weight until they go far in the playoffs.
It's only March, but clearly fans are agonizing over where the team will stand next January.