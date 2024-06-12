Did DK Metcalf take subtle shot at Seahawks for dumping Pete Carroll?
By Kinnu Singh
When the Seattle Seahawks hired USC coach Pete Carroll as their head coach in 2010, the team was in disarray. Carroll was the team's third head coach in three seasons, and the Seahawks hadn't won more than five games in the prior seasons.
Carroll went to Seattle at age 59 with a youthful exuberance and the jaw of an energizer bunny. Over the next 14 seasons, he transformed the lowly Seahawks into annual contenders. In Seattle, Carroll compiled a 137-89-1 record (.606) with 10 playoff wins, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl championship. Carroll guided the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances in his 14 seasons with the team.
Despite his successes, Carroll was dismissed and replaced by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald this offseason.
DK Metcalf says Pete Carroll firing was ‘sad to see’
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf spoke with reporters before the team’s first mandatory minicamp practice at team headquarters. The wideout praised the team’s new coaching staff, but also took some time to express his appreciation for Carroll.
“I love Pete,” Metcalf told reporters, h/t the News Tribune. “He’s the one. He’s the reason that I’m standing right here in front of y’all, along with [general manager] John [Schneider]. He was a great coach for me. Can’t dismiss what he did for me and this organization, you know, before I got here and when I got here.”
Metcalf also seemed to suggest that he didn’t agree with Seattle’s decision to move on from Carroll.
“He’s a great coach, a Hall of Fame-caliber coach, in my opinion,” Metcalf said. “But, just sad to see somebody lose their job like that.”
Metcalf’s relationship with Carroll began with a memorable moment of shirtless solidarity at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Carroll and general manager John Schneider selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, despite some concerns about his injury history and agility.
“I’ve had conversations with him since then,” Metcalf said. “He’s doing good. That’s all I can do, is keep in contact with him, because he gave me an opportunity to play in this league.”
The 6-foot-4 wide receiver thrived during his five years with Carroll. He was named to two Pro Bowls, one each with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith. He recorded a career-high 1,303 receiving yards in 2020. The following season, he reeled in 12 receiving touchdowns, also a career high.
Despite frequent turnover at offensive coordinator and a change at quarterback, Metcalf has never finished with less than 900 receiving yards in his career. He compiled at least 1,000 receiving yards in three of his five seasons.
There is no reason to believe that Metcalf won’t continue his remarkable consistency under new leadership.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will be Metcalf’s third offensive coordinator in six years. Metcalf entered the league with Brian Schottenheimer dialing up the plays, then spent the past three years with Shane Waldron calling plays.
“Every offense that I’ve played in from Schotty to Shane to now, they all have their unique variations,” Metcalf said, “but I like the way Grubb’s offense is very explosive and he tries to push the ball downfield.”
Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension in 2021. With the wide receiver market seeing an explosion this offseason, Metcalf’s $24 million average annual salary has fallen to 10th on the leaderboards, per Spotrac. Metcalf skipped most of the Seahawks’ voluntary organized team activities in May, but he did not indicate it was because of his contract.
“It’s voluntary,” Metcalf said of his absences.