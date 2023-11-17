Did the refs screw the Ravens out of a touchdown vs. Bengals?
The Ravens thought they had a go-ahead touchdown in Week 11 against the Bengals, but it was called back.
By Kristen Wong
The Ravens-Bengals Week 11 matchup has been full of shocks and surprises so far, most of which have been unfortunate. Mark Andrews got injured during one of Baltimore's first offensive drives and was ruled out of the game. Joe Burrow later picked up a concerning injury and had to head to the locker room.
In another distasteful surprise, the Ravens may have been screwed by the officiating crew on a negated touchdown.
Late in the second quarter, Lamar Jackson found rookie Zay Flowers for what would have been a 68-yard touchdown, but the score was called back because of a hold. The referees didn't like how Odell Beckham Jr. blocked a Bengals defender to make way for Flowers to sprint down the field.
Upon review, most would agree that the holding call was incredibly soft, and that Beckham only tugged on the Bengals defender's jersey a little bit at the very end.
The Ravens were down 10-7 at the time.
Ravens' Zay Flowers gets robbed of a touchdown in Week 11 vs. Bengals
Baltimore was able to get the touchdown in the end from a red zone connection between Jackson and Nelson Agholor; the score is currently 14-10 in favor of the Ravens going into the second half.
Still, fans on Twitter (albeit most of them Ravens beat reporters) were rightfully miffed.