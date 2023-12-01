DJ Uiagalelei transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for Oregon State QB
And into the transfer portal goes former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
1. Michigan State Spartans just landed Jonathan Smith as head coach
Although his father Big Dave had some thoughts about Jonathan Smith leaving Oregon State for Michigan State, the Spartans is without question the most likely landing spot for Uiagalelei in the transfer portal. He committed to play for Smith last offseason. The Beavers had a great season for their standard in the Pac-12. As far as the Spartans are concerned, they really need a quarterback.
With Noah Kim already in the transfer portal and Katin Houser about to be, there is next to no competition for Uiagalelei at Michigan State. Factor in former Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren following Smith from Corvallis to East Lansing, and you can see just how seamless of a fit this would be. The big question I have about the Michigan State fit is if Sparty will be any good.
Well, it would be hard for them to be much worse than they were a season ago, or over the last two years for that matter. It is hard to believe that Michigan State was a New Year's Six team only two seasons ago. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. With better financial resources available for Smith in East Lansing, it would not be shocking for Uiagalelei to follow him there with a sizable NIL package.
Michigan State is definitely looking for a quarterback in the portal, but Uiagalelei would fit perfectly.