DJ Uiagalelei transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for Oregon State QB
And into the transfer portal goes former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
2. UCLA Bruins need a solid quarterback with Dante Moore transferring
For as alluring as the potential San Diego State opportunity is, I think there is one spot where Uiagalelei could do better out on the West Coast. That would be to travel south to Califonia and suit up for Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins. Like Oregon, UCLA will be moving to the Big Ten next year, meaning it will be even more exposure for Uiagalelei now on his third Power Five team. They need a quarterback.
Kelly lost his promising former five-star recruit Dante Moore to the transfer portal after only one season. Moore split time this past season with Ethan Garbers. UCLA was not a great team by any means, but the Bruins certainly weren't bad enough to merit Kelly being fired. Rumors of him being on the hot seat were odd to say the least. Then again, Kelly is not for everyone, so I can understand this.
If Uiagalelei were to commit to UCLA, we are looking at the Bruins potentially being a top-25 team in the country during their first year in the Big Ten. Long-term, I don't know how good of a fit the Bruins will be on the football field in their new league. However, I contest that their floor is much higher as a program than we would expect. It would not shock me if they were better than USC again next year.
Uiagalelei to UCLA makes all the sense in the world, and could be the place where he does end up.