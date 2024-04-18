Dodgers are making Shohei Ohtani feel right at home, and that's a bad thing
The Boys in Blue are giving off big 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle energy these days.
Maybe the Los Angeles Angels weren't the problem. Maybe Shohei Ohtani is simply cursed by the specter of 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle...
That would explain why the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing too good of a job at making Ohtani feel at home by losing when he has his best performances.
If you don't know the meme, back in 2021 @matttomic tweeted an instant classic observation of Ohtani's days with the Angels: "Every time I see an Angels highlight it's like 'Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3'"
The "funny because it's true" tweet went viral. And then it went viral again and again every time Ohtani did something historic while the Angels lost, as happened a whole lot over the years.
Ohtani's move to the Dodgers super team was supposed to put an end to those moments. After spending $1 billion to supplement a team that already boasted Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles wasn't expected to lose many games this year.
Shohei Ohtani can't escape 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle meme
While the Dodgers lead the NL West, they have lost five of their last seven games. And fans have noticed that the 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle vibes remain.
The Dodgers lost in extra innings against the Padres on Apr. 12 while Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and RBI. They dropped their first game against the Nationals on Apr. 15 despite Ohtani scoring twice.
Then on Wednesday, the Dodgers were shut out by the Nationals in the third game of their series. Ohtani accounted for three of LA's five hits but his teammates stranded seven runners in scoring position, losing 2-0.
That's baseball for you. Having one player do well from the plate doesn't always count for much. Ohtani knows that as well as anyone bar Mike Trout.