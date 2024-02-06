Dodgers complete Infinity Gauntlet offseason, bringing back crucial rotation piece
By Curt Bishop
Clayton Kershaw is staying put.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers made what could very well be their final move of a tumultuous offseason. The team re-signed the veteran left-hander to a one-year deal.
The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but Kershaw is headed back to Los Angeles. Joel Sherman reported the news on Twitter.
Kershaw will be on the injured list to start the season after undergoing offseason surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder. This is the same injury that caused him to miss a significant portion of the second half last year.
When healthy, Kershaw was effective, winning 13 games and posting an ERA of 2.46 in his 24 starts last season. However, the left-hander has been slowed down by injuries in recent years and has not started 30 or more games since 2015.
The 35-year-old started Game 1 of the NLDS last October against the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks and allowed six runs in the first inning, departing after recording just one out.
However, the left-hander has a Hall-of-Fame caliber resume. He has won three Cy Youngs, and MVP, a pitching triple crown, and a Gold Glove. He also won a ring with the Dodgers in 2020 and is a 10-time All-Star.
The Dodgers rotation already features Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and James Paxton. The return of Kershaw also gives them a veteran leader in the clubhouse.
Kershaw is hoping to return at some point during the 2024 season. If the southpaw is healthy, he should be a valuable piece in the Dodgers rotation. But Los Angeles will need him to remain healthy if he is to be a factor down the stretch.
The 35-year-old has 210 career wins to his name and a lifetime ERA of 2.48.