Clayton Kershaw won't pitch anywhere to start 2024 season, but isn't retiring
Clayton Kershaw's future with the Dodgers is in question with an injury that will keep him out to start the 2024 campaign.
By Curt Bishop
Clayton Kershaw is one of several free agent starting pitchers this offseason.
In recent years, he and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been going year to year with contracts. He was signed relatively early last offseason.
However, his chances of signing early this winter are slim. According to Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya, Kershaw recently announced on his Instagram that he underwent surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder.
The veteran left-hander says he hopes to return at some point in the summer.
Clayton Kershaw is on the shelf until the summer
With Kershaw likely out for a significant amount of time, this could mean that the Dodgers will decide to let him go instead of re-signing him.
Kershaw has proven that he is still effective when healthy. In 24 starts, he went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA. However, injuries have played a role in his recent decline. And with him likely on the shelf, the Dodgers may be forced to wait to sign him rather than adding him back right away, if that is what they decide to do.
The 35-year-old made no indication that he plans to retire. However, he may not have a choice but to retire if the Dodgers do not negotiate with him. His recent injury history may make other teams hesitate and choose not to make an attempt to sign him.
It would be hard to imagine Kershaw pitching anywhere else but Los Angeles. The veteran left-hander has spent his entire career with the Dodgers.
But if this ultimately spells the end of Kershaw's career, he walks away having left quite an impression.
He has won three Cy Youngs, a Triple Crown, an MVP, five ERA titles, a Gold Glove, a Player of the Year Award, and a World Series ring.
He is also a 10-time All-Star.