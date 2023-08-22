3 Dodgers players who weren’t traded at the deadline, but will be this offseason
These players survived the trade deadline but won't be on the Dodgers 2024 roster.
The Los Angeles Dodgers wound up being less active than they anticipated after the Eduardo Rodriguez trade was shot down at the final stages. They did acquire key contributors such as Amed Rosario, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, and Ryan Yarbrough, but didn't make that big splash fans might've expected them to.
The offseason splash Los Angeles will be looking to make is bringing Shohei Ohtani over from the crosstown rival Angels. Whether they'll be successful in their quest to do that remains to be seen, but the chances they'll be active in the trade market feel quite high with Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias hitting free agency and Lance Lynn having a very expensive club option.
These three Dodgers players were likely available at the deadline but weren't moved. They'll almost certainly be available this offseason, and it feels like there's a good chance they'll be wearing new uniforms in 2024.
1) LA Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin wasn't traded at the deadline but will be this offseason
Tony Gonsolin broke out in a huge way for the Dodgers last season, posting a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts and 130.1 innings pitched. He had an absurd 16-1 record and was an All-Star for the first time.
It looked like he was finally going to supplant himself in the Dodgers future rotation plans, and his short contract extension seemed to confirm that. However, after a lost year in 2023, Gonsolin's future with the club feels like it's in jeopardy.
The right-hander missed almost the entire first month of the season after injuring his ankle in Spring Training. When he came back, it looked like he hadn't missed a beat, posting a 1.93 ERA in his first nine starts. Gonsolin's season then took a complete 180 as he posted a 7.51 ERA in his final 11 starts of the season highlighted by the ten run on 3.1 innings outing he had before being placed on the IL with forearm inflammation.
Gonsolin is under team control through the 2026 season but this Dodgers team that might've been looking to replace Gonsolin had he not landed on the IL could look for an upgrade this offseason. He'd represent a good buy-low opportunity for a team to take a shot on, while Los Angeles would presumably go big game hunting.