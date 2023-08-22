3 Dodgers players who weren’t traded at the deadline, but will be this offseason
These players survived the trade deadline but won't be on the Dodgers 2024 roster.
2) LA Dodgers infielder Michael Busch wasn't traded at the deadline but will be this offseason
Michael Busch is a prospect we've heard about for years, but he's yet to make any sort of meaningful impact. He's had a couple of stints with the Dodgers this season and has nine hits in 45 at-bats. Busch is the second-ranked Dodgers prospect and is ranked 47th in MLB Pipeline's top-100 list.
The Dodgers did just recall Busch with J.D. Martinez landing on the IL, but when Martinez makes his return, it seems likely Busch will just be sent right back down barring an epic hot streak at the plate. The Dodgers have simply refused to promote this man for all but 15 games for reasons I cannot figure out.
In AAA Oklahoma City this season, Busch is slashing .323/.432/.615 with 24 home runs and 82 RBI in 88 games. When the Dodgers sent the struggling Miguel Vargas down, they called up and traded for underwhelming options to play second base instead of just calling up their raging hot prospect.
If the Dodgers don't think he can be a legitimate contributor for this season and beyond, there are 29 other teams who will. Los Angeles can use Busch in a trade to acquire a controllable arm or bat this offseason. If that does happen, it's probably for the best for both sides.