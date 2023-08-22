3 Dodgers players who weren’t traded at the deadline, but will be this offseason
These players survived the trade deadline but won't be on the Dodgers 2024 roster.
3) LA Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya wasn't traded at the deadline but will be this offseason
The Dodgers have a problem that every other team could say they wish they had. At the Major League level, they have one of, if not the best catcher in baseball in Will Smith. Their best prospect, Dalton Rushing, is a catcher. Their third-best prospect and their best prospect entering this season is another catcher.
That's right. The Dodgers are set at the catcher spot in the majors, and have two of baseball's best catching prospects playing in their minor leagues. Pretty good problem to have, I'd say.
With the Dodgers having these three catchers in their organization, they should look to move at least one of them. Diego Cartaya is the one I'd look into moving.
Smith has an argument as the best catcher in baseball, and he's 28 years old while being under team control through the 2025 season. Smith is a player the Dodgers should look to extend before they trade, and if they do pull off an extension, these prospects should go.
Cartaya entered the year as the Dodgers number one prospect and a top-20 prospect in all of baseball, but he's had a down year which have led to a drop-off in rankings. He's slashing .191/.280/.373 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI for AA Tulsa. The power numbers are good, but the hit tool is obviously lacking. He's struck out 110 times in 335 at-bats, which is a ton.
Cartaya is still the Dodgers' third-ranked prospect and 60th overall according to MLB Pipeline, but he's clearly blocked by Smith and potentially even Rushing as well. The Dodgers should move him for pieces that can help them in 2024 while Cartaya can go somewhere that he can have a clear shot at being the catcher of the future in some other organization.