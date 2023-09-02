3 Dodgers on the September roster who don't deserve to play this postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers September roster is out, but not all of those players should make the postseason 26-man roster in a month.
Dodgers who won't make the postseason roster, No. 2: Michael Busch
Michael Busch is an interesting case. He's the Dodgers' second-ranked prospect that the team has seemed to avoid calling up for much of the year unless they absolutely had to. The Dodgers decided to promote Busch from the minors when J.D. Martinez landed on the IL.
Busch has appeared in all 10 games since his recall but has only started six of them. He's primarily been the team's DH against righties but has filled in off the bench at both corner infield positions.
Martinez is expected to return from the IL on Friday, and once he does, Busch won't have a place to play. Sure, his bat could come in handy off the bench, but he has just three hits in 24 at-bats since his recall and who exactly is he pinch-hitting for anyway?
I'm of the belief Busch would hit if he got consistent playing time, but he hasn't done it. The Dodgers will choose to play established veterans over him when the games really start to matter in October. With Freddie Freeman locked in at first, Max Muncy at third, and Mookie Betts getting the reps at second against righties, Busch has nowhere to go once that DH spot is filled up by Martinez.