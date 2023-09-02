3 Dodgers on the September roster who don't deserve to play this postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers September roster is out, but not all of those players should make the postseason 26-man roster in a month.
Dodgers who won't make the postseason roster, No. 1: Kolten Wong
Kolten Wong was picked up by the Dodgers in early August after the Mariners released him. The release wasn't much of a surprise, considering the fact that Wong was slashing .165/.241/.227 with two home runs and 19 RBI in 67 games with Seattle this season.
He might've struggled with the Mariners, but Wong is a two-time Gold Glove award winner who's obviously a much better hitter than he showed in his season with Seattle. Wong was the other player alongside Sheehan that the Dodgers promoted in September, and he rewarded them instantly with a pinch-hit three-run homer against the Braves on Friday night.
That moment was great and he helped the team get back in that game, but he's on the bench again for Saturday's matchup between the Dodgers and Braves and likely won't see many at-bats in general.
The Dodgers have played Mookie Betts most of the time at second base against right-handed pitching with David Peralta and Jason Heyward starting in the corner outfield spots. Against lefties, Betts moves back to right field, but Amed Rosario is the player who takes over second base.
Wong is a player who has the ability to play multiple positions but is a primary second baseman. The fact that he's a left-handed hitter limits him already as he'd only really see time against righties, but the Dodgers appear set with their lefty bats. In fact, they made an effort at the deadline to get more right-handed.
Wong doesn't do much offensively to begin with, and isn't the fastest runner. He can fill in defensively, but it's not like the Dodgers would ever need to take Betts out. It's just hard to see a role for Wong who's already an extra man with the Dodgers right now when the rosters shrink and the games start to matter.