3 big-name free agents the Dodgers shockingly won’t sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of baseball's busiest teams this winter. However, these three free agents are unlikely to join them this offseason.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of baseball's most active teams this offseason.
When the market slowed down, they went out and signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani while also managing to pull off a trade for Tyler Glasnow. Needless to say, Los Angeles has built a World Series contender for 2024, and the rest of Major League Baseball has been put on notice.
Given that $680 million is being deferred in Ohtani's contract, the Dodgers have plenty of payroll space available to dip their toes back in the water for some of the top free agents.
However, this does not mean they are for certain going to sign every top free agent available.
In fact, there are three big-name free agents that more than likely will not be joining the Dodgers this winter.
3. Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery's market has come to a screeching halt in recent weeks. The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers were said to be the teams most interested in signing the veteran left-hander, but not much has happened thus far.
Still, there really isn't a fit for him in Los Angeles, unless he were to sign with the Angels, which is also unlikely. The Dodgers have already been very bold this winter and added three starting pitchers, and though Ohtani won't be able to pitch in 2024, they do have Walker Buehler returning from Tommy John surgery.
The Dodgers can't completely be counted out, but because of their prior acquisitions, it remains highly unlikely that Montgomery will be on the Dodgers radar.
Montgomery went 10-11 during the regular season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. After joining the Rangers at the deadline, he helped guide them to their first World Series title in franchise history, putting together a strong postseason performance.