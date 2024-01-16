3 big-name free agents the Dodgers shockingly won’t sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of baseball's busiest teams this winter. However, these three free agents are unlikely to join them this offseason.
By Curt Bishop
2. Cody Bellinger
After a solid bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger is a free agent once more.
The Cubs brought him in on a one-year, $17.5 million contract last offseason. All he did was earn Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League.
But Bellinger is a name that Dodgers fans will remember. Prior to signing with the Cubs, the Dodgers non-tendered the former MVP and Rookie of the Year after three down seasons. Dodgers fans may be interested in a reunion.
However, that is unlikely. The Dodgers have not been listed as a suitor for the veteran slugger, and given that they already signed Ohtani, their need for a left-handed power bat has been filled. In addition, the Dodgers have Freddie Freeman still in their lineup and have other solid left-handed options such as James Outman, Jason Heyward, and Gavin Lux, who is returning after missing 2023 with a torn ACL.
It's also possible that a change of scenery benefitted Bellinger last season, and a return to Dodger Stadium may not be in his best interests. The Dodgers also have a lot of outfield depth, especially after they signed Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million deal.