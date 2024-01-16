3 big-name free agents the Dodgers shockingly won’t sign
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of baseball's busiest teams this winter. However, these three free agents are unlikely to join them this offseason.
By Curt Bishop
1. Blake Snell
After a dominant season with the San Diego Padres, Snell earned his second Cy Young Award. The Padres are highly unlikely to re-sign him.
But even though it would be a good way to stick it to their NL West rivals, the Dodgers aren't likely to sign him either. In fact, the Dodgers archrivals, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly the favorite to sign him, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
The Giants need starting pitching more than the Dodgers do, and the Dodgers are unlikely to sign Snell for the same reasons that Montgomery isn't a likely fit.
Snell is reportedly seeking a similar deal to the one signed by Aaron Nola to return to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this offseason. Bowden notes that Snell's market hasn't developed in such a way. Nola re-joined the Phillies by signing a seven-year, $172 million contract.
Snell's market should begin to take shape soon, but don't expect the Dodgers to be in on the two-time Cy Young. Their rotation needs have been filled with Glasnow, Yamamoto, and the impending return of Buehler.
The Dodgers could still seek out other free agents if they ultimately see fit.