When will Draymond Green return to the Warriors? NBA insider provides the plan
Now weeks into his indefinite suspension, an NBA insider has reported that Draymond Green is allowed to return to the Warriors facility.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green is will be allowed to return to the Warriors' practice facility in the next few days. He is still serving his indefinite suspension, instigated by his hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the middle of their game against the Suns. While he is suspension isn't completely over, it seems like there is a good chance he will return in the next couple of weeks.
This was not the first time that an altercation involving Draymond Green had happened this season. He also fought with Rudy Gobert earlier in the season during a game. That incident, the altercation with Nurkic and his history of bad behavior is why he received such a tough punishment.
While Woj doesn't say when Green will come back, it's clear that the player has an extremely solid chance to come back soon. The Warriors are missing the defensive star presence as Golden State tries to stay in the Play-In conversation.
How will Draymond Green return help the team going forward?
While Green has certainly been missed by the team, the emergence of Trayce Jackson-Davis in his absence has been a real positive. Davis, a second-round pick, was allowed to come out as a solid starting center in this league. While the veteran will take back the spot from the rookie, it should be expected for Davis to get more minutes as the season goes on.
Andrew Wiggins, who isn't having a great season, will probably see fewer minutes with Green coming back. He will also likely spend a lot more minutes at the 3 spot rather than the 4. The return of Green comes at a great time for the squad as it seems like Gary Payton II will be out.
This is the second time that he has missed extended time and forced the team into a minutes crunch. His return can't come soon enough.