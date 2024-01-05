Dylan Cease rumors: The best prospect all 5 potential suitors should be willing to trade
The teams that are linked to Dylan Cease should be willing to give up one of their best prospects to land the White Sox ace.
3) The Dodgers should be willing to trade Daulton Rushing in a Dylan Cease trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers already won the offseason by signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while also pulling off a trade for Tyler Glasnow. Their roster is insanely loaded, yet they'd still benefit from adding another starting pitcher. Sure, they can roll with Emmet Sheehan as their fifth starter, but with them being all in trying to win right now, nothing should stop them from trading for Dylan Cease.
The Dodgers shouldn't be rushing to get rid of Daulton Rushing, but if that's the ask, they should have no issues with parting with their top prospect. Rushing could be Chicago's catcher of the future. While he has immense potential, the Dodgers happen to have 28-year-old Will Smith who happens to be one of the best catchers in the game right now.
Even if they trade Rushing, the Dodgers have another top prospect, Diego Cartaya, still in their system. The Dodgers are loaded anywhere you turn, and they should take advantage of having a loaded minor-league system by trading prospects for Dylan Cease.
If the Dodgers were to acquire Cease, they'd be able to roll out a rotation including this talented right-hander, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller. How exactly does that team lose? With Shohei Ohtani hoping to join the mix in 2025, they could build one of the best rotations of all time if Cease joins the fold.