Dylan Cease rumors: The best prospect all 5 potential suitors should be willing to trade
The teams that are linked to Dylan Cease should be willing to give up one of their best prospects to land the White Sox ace.
4) The Orioles should be willing to trade Colton Cowser in a Dylan Cease trade
The Baltimore Orioles are set up as well as anyone to be good for a very long time. They have one of the youngest rosters in the majors, just won 101 games this past season, and have one of, if not the best minor league system in the game. Their best prospect happens to also be the best prospect on the planet, Jackson Holliday. No matter how badly the Orioles need a starter like Cease, Holliday should not be going anywhere.
Even with Holliday off the board, the Orioles have plenty of good prospects the White Sox would want. Chicago should be able to pick just about any prospect (except for Holliday) to be the headliner. If that's the case, there's a good chance Chris Getz would choose Colton Cowser.
Cowser is ranked second on MLB.com's Orioles prospect list and 14th overall in the majors. It might seem a bit steep to part with a player of Cowser's caliber, but starting pitchers with team control are incredibly valuable. If this is what it takes to push it over the top, Mike Elias should pull the trigger.
Cowser gives the White Sox a MLB-ready player who can step into one of their three outfield spots, likely right field, and be productive on both sides of the ball. While it'd be hard for Baltimore to let Cowser go, they are very set in their outfield for now and for the years to come. Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, and Anthony Santander are their three outfielders for now, and they still have prospects Heston Kjerstad and Enrique Bradfield Jr. who can play the outfield in the future.