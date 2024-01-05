Dylan Cease rumors: The best prospect all 5 potential suitors should be willing to trade
The teams that are linked to Dylan Cease should be willing to give up one of their best prospects to land the White Sox ace.
This MLB Offseason was one where many insiders were predicting that massive trades would take place, especially involving starting pitchers. We've seen Tyler Glasnow and Chris Sale go, but several of the other big names who were reportedly on the block, including Dylan Cease, haven't been dealt.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) links five teams that could potentially be in on Cease in the event that he does get moved. Even coming off a down year, it's going to take a ton to pry Cease out of Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz's hands. He's one of the most talented pitchers in the game with tremendous upside, as we saw in 2022 when he was an AL Cy Young finalist.
While some prospects should absolutely be untouchable, these teams should be willing to trade some of its best prospects to get their hands on a game-changing starting pitcher like Cease.
5) The Yankees should be willing to trade Spencer Jones in a Dylan Cease trade
While it might be a hot take to say that the New York Yankees should trade their top prospect, Spencer Jones, to acquire Dylan Cease, it makes a lot of sense the more you think about it.
The Yankees have made themselves an ultimate win-now team by trading for Juan Soto. Yes, they hope Soto retires as a Yankee, but it's entirely in Soto's control as to where he ends up after the 2024 season. With that in mind, New York should be doing whatever they can to try and win now. If signing Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery can't happen, then a trade for another frontline starter should.
The Yankees have Gerrit Cole, arguably the best pitcher in baseball, followed by a whole bunch of question marks. Their rotation can be elite, but it can also be really bad.
Carlos Rodon spent last season injured and underperforming. The same can be said about Nestor Cortes Jr. Clarke Schmidt is a fine back end starting pitcher, but is nothing special. They don't even really have a fifth starter after trading Michael King and several other MLB-ready starting pitchers to get Soto.
There's upside with Cole, Rodon, and Cortes, but the only one they can fully trust is Cole. That has to change. Trading Spencer Jones would hurt, but it wouldn't be the end of the world. If the Yankees do re-sign Soto, their outfield for the future is set with Soto in left, Jasson Dominguez in center, and Aaron Judge in right. Judge will presumably have to move to DH eventually, but they don't have to worry about that now.
The Yankees could be a Dylan Cease away from being the favorites to win the AL Pennant. Letting Jones get in the way of that should be a non-starter for Brian Cashman.