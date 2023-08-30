Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Dallas Cowboys: S Darren Woodson
These days, there seems to be more discussion about what “America’s Team” hasn’t done than what it has. It’s amazing when you think that it’s been almost 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys have been to the NFC Championship Game. That was 1995 when the club culminated that season with a 27-17 victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
Still, this is about history and this was the league’s most successful franchise of the 1990s. One of the reasons was some extraordinary drafting by Jimmy Johnson. One of his best additions was a second-round draft choice in 1992 from Arizona State. Defensive back Darren Woodson was a rookie on the Cowboys’ team that won Super Bowl XXVII.
He played in all 16 games but made just two starts. That didn’t stop him from being a big-time contributor to the championship cause. In the club’s 52-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena, the emerging defender with four solo tackles.
Woodson played a dozen seasons with the franchise and finished with 23 interceptions, two returned for scores, 12 forced fumbles, as well as an equal amount of fumble recoveries (11) and sacks (11.0). There were also four takeaways in 16 postseason contests. The three-time Super Bowl champion was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.