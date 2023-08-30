Each NFL team’s biggest Hall of Fame omission
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closing in on 400 members but there are still plenty of deserving players who haven't yet made it. Here is the biggest omission for every team.
Cleveland Browns: OLB Clay Matthews Jr.
Before the franchise was reinvented in 1999 as an expansion team, the Cleveland Browns were one of the more storied clubs in this league. Yes, they are one of four franchises that have never reached the Super Bowl. But they certainly made their impression on this game, winning a total of four NFL titles from 1950-64.
As expected, 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas was a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and received his bust this summer. In Week 7 of 2017, he was lost for the rest of the year with a triceps injury. Prior to that, the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft had not missed an offensive snap. That’s simply mind-boggling the more you think about it.
As for the original franchise (now the Baltimore Ravens), one of its standout performers for 16 years was outside linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. Yes, that’s the father of the former Packers and Rams defender with the same name.
The 12th overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft from USC and the older brother of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews was a four-time Pro Bowler during his stay with the club. He would go on to play three more seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He could chase down opposing quarterbacks (82.5 sacks vis Pro Football Reference), to go along with 30 takeaways — including 16 interceptions. He played in a whopping 278 regular-season games during his career, making 248 starts.