Jalen Carter at center of Eagles-Colts practice fight after Anthony Richardson drama
Jalen Carter and Jason Kelce found themselves at the heart of a big Eagles-Colts brawl in joint practices that involved rookie QB Anthony Richardson.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL is heading into its final week of the preseason, and then all 32 coaching staffs and front offices will have to figure out which players will make their 53-man rosters. Since teams are set to play their last preseason games, some of them will be participating in joint practices with their opponents. The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Indianapolis Colts this week. As it turns out, their practice on Tuesday was an eventful one.
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett tried to hit the ball out of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's hands, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. The Colts were not happy, and Barnett got into a fight. In that scrum, Eagles rookie Jalen Carter had to be held back.
Eagles and Colts get into multiple fights during joint practice
There was also another instance in which Carter tried to strip the football out of Richardson's hands, and he was shoved from behind in response, per CBS Sports' Jef Kerr.
Trying to hit the ball out of the quarterback's hands during practice. Yeah, that's likely going to start a fight, a pull-apart at minimum. But this wasn't a new thing for the Eagles, as their pass rush hasn't been too kind to the opposing quarterback.
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio called out the Eagles' defense for their use of "cheap shots" during joint practice last week. In one instance, according to reporters in attendance, saw Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat swat the football out of Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson's hands. Bitonio said of that instance, "You're not supposed to do that."
To close out practice on Tuesday there was, you guessed it, another fight. Eagles center Jason Kelce took exception to Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin being extra rough while tackling running back Kenneth Gainwell. Kelce unleashed a blindside hit on Franklin, causing a brawl.
After practice, Kelce took responsibility for the fight, calling his hit on Franklin "a cheap shot."
"We try and keep things civil on the field, and I pride myself on being a guy that sustains the emotions and level of play out there, and I let my emotions get the better of me," Kelce said, h/t ESPN. "That certainly doesn't belong out there on the field, and a little ashamed that it got to that level."
Franklin, who grew up in Philadelphia watching the Eagles, discussed getting hit by Kelce. The linebacker said that he thought, "the OGs would at least look me in the eye" before hitting him, then cited that he would have the chance to look Kelce in the eye on Thursday night.
The Eagles and Colts will face off on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Richardson is set to start in the game before he plays in his first regular season game in Week 1.