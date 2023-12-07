3 teams that absolutely blew it by not signing Eduardo Rodriguez
Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the defending National League champions. However, there are a list of teams that could have used his services and ultimately fumbled the bag by not outbidding the Arizona Diamondbacks for him.
By Curt Bishop
2. Boston Red Sox should have brought Eduardo Rodriguez back
Back in 2015, Rodriguez began his career as a member of the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox struggled in 2023 thanks in large part to their lack of starting pitching.
Bringing back a familiar face, one that was with the team when they won their World Series title in 2018, would have been a good way for them to start their offseason, laying the groundwork for a bounce-back year in 2024.
Unfortunately, Boston passed on reuniting with Rodriguez.
The Red Sox offseason has been unremarkable so far. They traded Alex Verdugo away to the New York Yankees in exchange for a few pitchers and left a hole in their outfield.
There is still time for them to add the frontline pitching they need, but bringing back Rodriguez might have been a good start. Instead, Boston will have to look at other options now that their former left-hander is off the board and headed to the Diamondbacks.
In six years with the Red Sox, Rodriguez won 64 games and posted an ERA of 4.16 over 856.2 innings pitched.
Boston has a solid homegrown option to lead the rotation in Brayan Bello, but will need to find another pitcher to complement him.