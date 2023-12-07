3 teams that absolutely blew it by not signing Eduardo Rodriguez
Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the defending National League champions. However, there are a list of teams that could have used his services and ultimately fumbled the bag by not outbidding the Arizona Diamondbacks for him.
By Curt Bishop
1. St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals rotation is essentially set after the team added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. However, they would have benefitted from acquiring a second top-level starter instead of giving Lynn and Gibson bargain deals.
Rodriguez's contract with the Diamondbacks pays him $20 million per year. Gibson was signed to a $12 million deal, meaning that the Cardinals could have easily swept in and picked up Rodriguez at only a slightly higher price.
In terms of innings, St. Louis is likely set, but they don't quite have the quality of starting pitching to compete for a World Series title outside of Gray.
St. Louis lost 91 games and missed the postseason for the first time since 2018 this year, mainly because of their lack of quality starting pitching. Rodriguez could have been a solid No. 2 starter next to Gray, which would have only further fortified a broken-down Cardinals rotation.
The Cardinals are likely done adding starters, but they missed out on an opportunity to land a quality arm at the Winter Meetings, and they likely won't be in the running for Yamamoto or Snell in the coming weeks.