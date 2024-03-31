EPL table based on every possible outcome of Man City vs Arsenal showdown on Easter
Could the Premier League table come down to one game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Easter?
By Josh Wilson
It is quite possible that the winner of Sunday's Easter showdown between hosts Manchester City and visitors Arsenal will determine who ultimately wins the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.
Coming in, Arsenal is tied with Liverpool at 64 points for the top of the table, while City is breathing down the neck of both sides with 63 points. Neither of the three teams have lost a game in their last five, with Liverpool and City drawing against one another last league matchday.
Understandably, both teams will be vying hard to secure a win and the three table points that come with it, despite being in the heat of European competition as well. Arsenal hosts Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on April 9, with City traveling to Real Madrid the same day. These two sides could also face off for it all in the Champions League, too.
Here's how the EPL table will look with each possible outcome of the match, starting with what most people may predict: A draw.
*Notably, these tables, since published before the Liverpool game on Sunday, assume Jurgen Klopp's team will walk away with three points against Brighton.
EPL table if Manchester City, Arsenal draw on Easter Sunday
This table, assuming a Liverpool win on Sunday, would be the best-case scenario for Liverpool, a side currently second in the table. It gets them the sole ownership over the top spot with the first and third side beating each other up, leaving them two points clean of No. 2 Arsenal.
Liverpool still has a game left against Arsenal.
Team
Points
Liverpool
67
Arsenal
65
Manchester City
65
Aston Villa
59
Tottenham
56
Manchester United
48
West Ham United
44
Newcastle
43
Brighton
42
Wolverhampton
41
Chelsea
40
Fulham
39
Bournemouth
38
Crystal Palace
30
Brentford
27
Everton
25
Nottingham Forest
22
Luton Town
22
Burnley
18
Sheffield United
15
EPL table if Manchester City wins against Arsenal on Sunday
City needs this win a tad more than Arsenal. They'd be within just one point of tying Liverpool in such a situation and also sit only a goal behind Liverpool in goal differential going into the match.
Team
Points
Liverpool
67
Manchester City
66
Arsenal
64
Aston Villa
59
Tottenham
56
Manchester United
48
West Ham United
44
Newcastle
43
Brighton
42
Wolverhampton
41
Chelsea
40
Fulham
39
Bournemouth
38
Crystal Palace
30
Brentford
27
Everton
25
Nottingham Forest
22
Luton Town
22
Burnley
18
Sheffield United
15
EPL table if Arsenal wins against Manchester City on Sunday
Arsenal winning creates very little change to the overall table. Everyone stays in order, and it makes Manchester City's climb to the top even more difficult, with them falling four points behind both Liverpool and the Gunners.
Team
Points
Arsenal
67
Liverpool
67
Manchester City
63
Aston Villa
59
Tottenham
56
Manchester United
48
West Ham United
44
Newcastle
43
Brighton
42
Wolverhampton
41
Chelsea
40
Fulham
39
Bournemouth
38
Crystal Palace
30
Brentford
27
Everton
25
Nottingham Forest
22
Luton Town
22
Burnley
18
Sheffield United
15