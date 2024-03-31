Fansided

EPL table based on every possible outcome of Man City vs Arsenal showdown on Easter

Could the Premier League table come down to one game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Easter?

By Josh Wilson

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League / Ryan Pierse/GettyImages
It is quite possible that the winner of Sunday's Easter showdown between hosts Manchester City and visitors Arsenal will determine who ultimately wins the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Coming in, Arsenal is tied with Liverpool at 64 points for the top of the table, while City is breathing down the neck of both sides with 63 points. Neither of the three teams have lost a game in their last five, with Liverpool and City drawing against one another last league matchday.

Understandably, both teams will be vying hard to secure a win and the three table points that come with it, despite being in the heat of European competition as well. Arsenal hosts Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on April 9, with City traveling to Real Madrid the same day. These two sides could also face off for it all in the Champions League, too.

Here's how the EPL table will look with each possible outcome of the match, starting with what most people may predict: A draw.

*Notably, these tables, since published before the Liverpool game on Sunday, assume Jurgen Klopp's team will walk away with three points against Brighton.

EPL table if Manchester City, Arsenal draw on Easter Sunday

This table, assuming a Liverpool win on Sunday, would be the best-case scenario for Liverpool, a side currently second in the table. It gets them the sole ownership over the top spot with the first and third side beating each other up, leaving them two points clean of No. 2 Arsenal.

Liverpool still has a game left against Arsenal.

Team

Points

Liverpool

67

Arsenal

65

Manchester City

65

Aston Villa

59

Tottenham

56

Manchester United

48

West Ham United

44

Newcastle

43

Brighton

42

Wolverhampton

41

Chelsea

40

Fulham

39

Bournemouth

38

Crystal Palace

30

Brentford

27

Everton

25

Nottingham Forest

22

Luton Town

22

Burnley

18

Sheffield United

15

EPL table if Manchester City wins against Arsenal on Sunday

City needs this win a tad more than Arsenal. They'd be within just one point of tying Liverpool in such a situation and also sit only a goal behind Liverpool in goal differential going into the match.

Team

Points

Liverpool

67

Manchester City

66

Arsenal

64

Aston Villa

59

Tottenham

56

Manchester United

48

West Ham United

44

Newcastle

43

Brighton

42

Wolverhampton

41

Chelsea

40

Fulham

39

Bournemouth

38

Crystal Palace

30

Brentford

27

Everton

25

Nottingham Forest

22

Luton Town

22

Burnley

18

Sheffield United

15

EPL table if Arsenal wins against Manchester City on Sunday

Arsenal winning creates very little change to the overall table. Everyone stays in order, and it makes Manchester City's climb to the top even more difficult, with them falling four points behind both Liverpool and the Gunners.

Team

Points

Arsenal

67

Liverpool

67

Manchester City

63

Aston Villa

59

Tottenham

56

Manchester United

48

West Ham United

44

Newcastle

43

Brighton

42

Wolverhampton

41

Chelsea

40

Fulham

39

Bournemouth

38

Crystal Palace

30

Brentford

27

Everton

25

Nottingham Forest

22

Luton Town

22

Burnley

18

Sheffield United

15

