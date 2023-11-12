Even Tommy DeVito's dad is fed up with the NY Giants
New York Giants fans aren't the only ones frustrated by their play-calling. So is quarterback Tommy DeVito's father!
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants' 2023 season has been hellish. As if the countless injuries across the offensive line weren't enough to tank a season, there was also the quarterback position. Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury back in Week 5, forcing Tyrod Taylor to play. But in Week 8, Taylor left a game against the New York Jets due to a rib injury. Jones would return in Week 9, only to tear his ACL one quarter into his return.
The Giants are 2-7 on the year entering Week 10 and are leaning upon practice squad quarterback and local football product Tommy DeVito to start against the Dallas Cowboys.
DeVito already faced long odds of beating the Cowboys, but his head coach, Brian Daboll, didn't give him much help in terms of play-calling.
In the second quarter, Daboll told his offense to stay on the field to convert a fourth-and-two. The call was an inside hand-off to running back Saquon Barkley, who was stuffed for no gain.
Giants fans were frustrated on social media. They weren't the only ones. DeVito's father was caught on the FOX broadcast cameras extending his right arm in frustration when looking at the replay, saying, "that's your fourth and [two] play?"
Tommy DeVito's dad was fed up with the Giants
That's a dad frustrated with the coach for a play that predictably backfired. There was not a lot to be confident in Daboll and the offensive coaching staff for during that first half.
The Giants offense could only pick up one first down the entire first half, and gained a total of 27 yards. That's not going to win you a football game, especially against the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking of the Cowboys, they picked up 368 yards of offense and 20 first downs in the first half and entered the locker rooms with a 28-0 lead after the first two-quarters of play.
Through six quarters of football between the two teams, the Cowboys outscored the Giants 68-0.
DeVito and his family were able to take some positives from the game. The quarterback in his first career start, navigated the Giants to a seven-play, 91-yard drive, culminating with a touchdown pass to tight end Lawrence Cager to cut their deficit to 28-7.
The Giants went from making the playoffs last year and picking up a win, to looking dreadful in 2023. They should be favorites to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Maybe the play-calling will get better next year.