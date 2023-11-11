Ma, The Meatloaf! Tommy DeVito is living with his parents as Giants' QB1
Tommy DeVito is officially the most relatable starting quarterback in the history of the NFL.
By John Buhler
We have an NFL starting quarterback who still lives at home. No, it is not a home that he owns, but rather one that his parents have made mortgage payments to live in. New Jersey native and new New York Giants starting quarterback Tommy DeVito is making the most of his situation. He is saving some cash and helping the G-Men stay afloat, as Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor recover from injuries.
DeVito will be making his first career NFL start on Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Jones is dealing with a knee injury, while Taylor is dealing with an ailing back.
In a feature written on ESPN.com, it is well-documented that DeVito is still living at home, and loving it! The Cedar Grove, New Jersey native grew up nine miles from the Giants' practice and training facility. He is only in his rookie year right now.
With him being an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, it makes financial sense for DeVito to do this.
"It was a no-brainer for me. Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."
Being able to prep for games at home is huge, but not doing laundry or cooking food is very Gen-Z.
"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."
To not be able to make your own bed, oh, that is a massive red flag for a full-grown adult, alright...
Tommy DeVito is living his best NFL life while living at his parents' house
If DeVito were playing for any NFL franchise outside of the New York City metroplex, this would not even be possible. Even if he was an undrafted free agent or a practice squad guy, he would probably have his own apartment somewhere in the vicinity of his team's training facility, set up by his agent. I understand that this situation of his is unique, but it is one that Cowboys fans will be ruthless about.
Truth be told, as long as his Giants teammates respond to his leadership style as the ultimate Jersey kid, then I think living at home for the rest of the season should work out just fine. You have to remember last year that San Francisco 49ers rookie sensation Brock Purdy had to live with a few other guys as Mr. Irrelevant. He was winning playoff games while making less than $1 million annually.
While I don't know if Giants head coach Brian Daboll can draw up a game plan to take this former mid-tier college football quarterback's game over the top at the professional level, I think this storyline is one that has the potential to pull at the heartstrings of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans everywhere. The only way it gets better is if we catch him in a postgame interview screaming, "Ma! The Meatloaf!"
Not until DeVito decides to crash some funerals while wearing a kimono should we dock him too bad.