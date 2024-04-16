Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr.
Another easy one, Steve Smith Sr. was so essential to the best of the Carolina Panthers run. He wasn’t your typical star wide receiver. Nobody confused him with a diva, and he was one of the great leaders of this era. Despite his small stature, he played much bigger than his 5’9 height.
Smith made an immediate impact as well, but it was different than most receivers. He only had 154 yards receiving in his rookie season, but still still made the Pro Bowl. How? Well, he was the league’s best kick and punt returner. He was fourth in the league in net yardage, trailing only Priest Holmes, Marshall Faulk, and Derrick Mason.
In his second year in the league, Smith’s skills translated to his wide receiver position. He kept growing, turning into a legit stud in 2005. Then, he caught 103 balls, added 1,563 receiving yards, and scored 12 touchdowns (all league leads). He was legit the best receiver in the NFL in 2005 one year after missing most of the season with a broken leg. He was honored with the Comeback Player of the Year.
Smith finished his Panthers career with more than 800 receptions and 12,000 yards over 13 seasons. He even had 67 receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and four return touchdowns. He was a leader and even put up 80 yards and a touchdown in their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. He’s still one of the best personalities in this era, and when he gives his opinion, we listen.