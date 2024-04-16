Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills
Andre Reed
There are few teams with a more obvious winner here than the Buffalo Bills and Andre Reed. There have been some good ones that would be right at the top of the list with other franchises. Eric Moulds had a good stretch and Lee Evans was a recent great, but Andre Reed has 4,000 more yards than anyone in Bills history. His big plays are even more impressive, with almost twice as many touchdowns as Moulds and anyone else in Buffalo.
It helps that Reed was a star during the greatest run in Bills history. He helped the Bills appear in four straight Super Bowls, XXV through XXVIII. The 1986 fourth-round pick became an instant hit. He made his first Pro Bowl in 1988, and he continued making Pro Bowls every year until 1995. He finished his career second in career receptions. He was only bested by Jerry Rice in that era. If he played today, Reed would have even higher stats, which is impressive.
It’s still his postseason performances that have him a Buffalo legend. In 1993, he did everything he could to get the Bills a dub against the Dallas Cowboys, putting up 152 yards in the Big Game. The Cowboys still dominated the game 52-17, but Reed did his part.
His career looks slightly muted because he never made a first-team All-Pro, but that is strictly the negative of playing in the same era as Jerry Rice. He had no chance to get accolades because Rice took them all. Rice and Reed came in the same draft, and Rice took the All-Pro in 10 of the next 12 seasons. Still, Reed is one of the best of all time. Yet, he was passed over for the Hall of Fame for 12 years after eligibility, showing we all need to reassess this man’s career.