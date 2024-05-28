Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Chicago Bears: Waiting on Justin Fields Trade
We all saw what happened with Justin Fields this season. Despite the likes of Gardner Minshew/Aidan O’Connell and Bo Nix/Jarrett Stidham holding onto jobs this offseason, nobody wanted to pay a premium price for Fields. The Chicago Bears claimed they wanted to get multiple pieces for Fields. Some rumors even said they were holding out for first-round picks. Then, some other once highly-touted prospects like Mac Jones got traded for basically nothing.
The Bears accepted a sixth-round pick that has a slight chance to turn into a fourth for Fields. He is now the Pittsburgh Steelers “problem.” Of course, the rumors about how Fields was a “problem” in the room are coming out. That’s to be expected. The NFL always tends to kick you while you’re out the door. It’s bizarre that they chose the season he was there with Nick Foles to hurt his reputation.
It’s at least had some thinking about what that means for the Steelers, but again, it’s not the Bears problem anymore. Still, if they traded Fields much earlier, it’s possible they could have acquired a second-round pick or maybe a useful player for him.
Being patient did not pay off for the Bears, who made Fields watch as they added piece after piece to help Caleb Williams, something they seldom did with Fields under center. He made the most out of DJ Moore, but he had no offensive line to help him. He made the most out of Darnell Mooney when he was their only option. Now, Williams gets to do it with a much better offense around him.