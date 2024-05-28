Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals: Failing to pay Tee Higgins
We’ve seen this story many times before. A player who seems to be a number one on many other teams finds himself in a pay dispute with his current team. Current team uses the franchise tag to give themselves more time to negotiate, but the negotiation never commences and said player is forced to play with impending free agency again. This time, it’s happening with the Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Of course, the number one there is Ja’Marr Chase. He’s the superstar who is in the conversation for best in the league. However, many argue Higgins could be a top-15 wide receiver in the league. That is worth a lot of money, as this franchise tag worth $21+ million proves. However, Higgins hasn’t even signed that yet.
The Bengals have until July 15 to get a deal done with Higgins or trade him somewhere else. His value is not high right now because of the time of the year. With the NFL Draft already past, teams are usually more worried about trading away those picks. Nobody wants to pull a Panthers.
We will say, that trading Joe Mixon away and only replacing him with Zack Moss had a chance to be here, as there were ample great running backs on the market this year, but Mixon had a limited run left with Cincy. Higgins could be effective for another five or more years. The Bengals need to figure this out to continue putting the best talent around Joe Burrow.