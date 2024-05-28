Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns: Jameis Winston
The Cleveland Browns have needed to go to the backup quarterback in 20 of the last 22 years. There were two years were Baker Mayfield played all 16 games, but that’s literally it since Tim Couch. When was the last time you thought about Tim Couch? This is how long the Browns have been hoping against hope that they could have a consistent starting quarterback.
As much as the cost of Deshaun Watson says differently, the Browns do not have their answer at QB. We just cannot say that until he shows even a sliver of top-10 QB play in a Browns uniform. It might not seem like it, but it’s going on four years since Watson has played more than six games in a season. The Browns have been chasing that version of Watson since the trade, but it’s just not who he is as a player anymore.
That’s why the backup spot is so important in Cleveland. Not only is Watson inconsistent, but he’s frustratingly injury-prone. They need a top backup option. Jameis Winston was certainly a choice. He’s been wildly inconsistent when he plays, and he often loses his job to perceived lesser players (Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, etc).
However, the Browns also signed Tyler Huntley, who we like a lot better than Winston. It’s possible the Browns just bring Winston to camp and he doesn’t make it to Week 1, but for now, we have to assume this is the backup option to Watson.