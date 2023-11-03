Every remaining franchise yet to win a World Series
The Texas Rangers finally have their first World Series title. But there are still a select few teams that have yet to win a ring.
By Curt Bishop
On Wednesday night, the Texas Rangers finally closed the deal, securing their first-ever World Series championship when they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic.
For a while, they had been one of a select few teams to have never won a World Series title. That all changed in Game 5 at Chase Field. Texas finally has its first ring.
But there are still some teams who have never tasted this kind of glory, and in 2024, some of these teams will look to change that once and for all.
Let's take a look at the five teams who have yet to win a World Series title.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers have only been to the World Series once. That was back in 1982.
Back then, the Brewers were in the American League, and they matched up against their future NL Central rivals in the St. Louis Cardinals.
After taking a 3-2 series lead back to St. Louis, the Brewers were unable to close the deal. Darrell Porter was simply too much for the Brewers. He earned World Series MVP honors, and the Cardinals came back to beat the Brew Crew in seven games.