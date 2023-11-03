Every remaining franchise yet to win a World Series
The Texas Rangers finally have their first World Series title. But there are still a select few teams that have yet to win a ring.
By Curt Bishop
Colorado Rockies
Like the Brewers, the Rockies have only been to the Fall Classic once.
As an expansion team, the Rockies haven't had a bunch of success. However, things looked different in 2007.
The Rockies went on an unprecedented run to conclude the regular season, winning 14 of their last 15 games to pull into a tie for the Wild Card. After pulling off a stunning comeback against the San Diego Padres to clinch the Wild Card in a tiebreaker game, the Rockies continued their run of success.
They swept the Philadelphia Phillies in three games in the NLDS and went on to deliver a four-game sweep in the NLCS against the Diamondbacks. But a long period of extra rest hurt them. The Boston Red Sox, who had the best record in all of baseball, had to rally from 3-1 in the ALCS against the Cleveland Indians.
By the time the World Series started, the Rockies were completely out of gas. Boston won Game 1 13-1 and never looked back, ultimately sweeping the Rockies in the Fall Classic. The Rockies have only been to the postseason three times since this happened and have yet to make it past the NLDS.