NFL Rumors: 3 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns need to add to save the offense
The Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL's worst passing offenses. Here are three wide receiver trade targets who could help with that.
By Sam Penix
At 4-3, the Cleveland Browns are still in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, but things have not gone their way offensively at all. The team is reportedly seeking help at wide receiver prior to the trade deadline, so here are three players they could target to help out Deshaun Watson when he returns.
3. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Having reached 1,000 receiving yards in a season only once in his five seasons in the league, Sutton is averaging only 47.5 yards per game in 2023, but he has caught six touchdowns. He has excellent size at 6-4 and 216 pounds and is a jump ball artist.
He is functioning as the Broncos' No. 1 receiver, but with the Browns, he could potentially be the league's best No. 2 opposite of Amari Cooper. Sutton is still due a decent amount of cash for the remainder of this year, and carries cap hits of over $17 million in both 2024 and 2025, but considering that the Browns are paying the rest of their WR room practically nothing, they could theoretically afford Sutton, and the fact that he wouldn't be a rental should be appealing to general manager Andrew Berry.