First Pitch: 3 Astros clubhouse quotes that prove Houston isn't close to done
Thanks to an impressive offensive performance, the Houston Astros are right back in the ACLS heading into Thursday's Game 4 against the Texas Rangers.
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — The mood in the Houston Astros' clubhouse could be described as quiet confidence following a much-needed Game 3 win in their ACLS matchup against the Texas Rangers.
Sure, the Astros have gone down this path before, doing what they needed to do to win and keep advancing through the postseason. However, after dropping the first two ACLS games at home, and having to play catch-up in both games, Houston turned the tables on Wednesday night.
The Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead and kept the Rangers at bay to record an 8-5 victory to pull within 2-1 as Thursday night's pivotal Game 4 loomed.
If anyone thought a 2-0 lead was too much for the defending World Champions to overcome, Wednesday night was a reminder that, as Halloween creeps closer, these Astros are nightmare fuel for any team that draws them in the postseason.
Houston Astros quote to know: Dusty Baker
"We were close to winning the first two games. We were one hit away. Might not have won, but we were one hit away from at least tying it up and going ahead. But this team doesn't quit. We know that the Rangers don't quit either. And it makes it a good series."
Baker's thought about being in the first two games is a mentality that permeates throughout the Houston clubhouse. Texas outscored Houston by three combined runs to win the first two games. Baker's comments about a hit here or there turning the tide is one that his team agrees with and, on Wednesday, the Astros got those hits for the first time in the series.