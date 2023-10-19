First Pitch: 3 Astros clubhouse quotes that prove Houston isn't close to done
Thanks to an impressive offensive performance, the Houston Astros are right back in the ACLS heading into Thursday's Game 4 against the Texas Rangers.
By Kevin Henry
Houston Astros quote to know: Alex Bregman
"I think we have a really good baseball team. Obviously, they have a really good baseball team as well. We knew that going into this series. It was going to be tough because we thought it was the two best teams in the league going at it. I think we've been punched in the mouth a lot during the postseason over the last seven years. We just have try and continue to show up and work."
The experience factor is certainly a key one for the Astros as they try to climb out of that 2-0 hole. This is a team that is used to being under the bright lights of October, as well as having a target on its collective back. That is certainly something that Houston is leaning into right now. The "been there, done that" mentality of the club is key when whatever situation in the postseason arises.
By going 0-for-4 with a walk on Wednesday, Bregman is now slashing .167/.231/.417 against Texas pitching in 13 ALCS plate appearances. Throw that on top of the .200/.294/.400 slash line he compiled in the ALDS win over Minnesota and you can see that the two-time All-Star hasn't found his rhythm just yet this offseason. However, now with 407 postseason plate appearances under his belt, Bregman (and the rest of his core teammates) can look back on what they've done in the past to help get back on track in the present.