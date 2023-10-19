First Pitch: 3 Astros clubhouse quotes that prove Houston isn't close to done
Thanks to an impressive offensive performance, the Houston Astros are right back in the ACLS heading into Thursday's Game 4 against the Texas Rangers.
By Kevin Henry
Houston Astros quote to know: Ryan Pressly
"I don't think we ever necessarily got off track. I think it was more of just getting in the groove of things. This team has been in the postseason so many years. We know how to bounce back and hopefully keep the momentum going."
Pressly needed just 13 ninth-inning pitches to record the save on Wednesday, working around a walk to keep Texas from getting any kind of hope of recovering from a three-run deficit. The 34-year-old right-hander is a native of Dallas and admitted it was "special" to be able to record a save in nearby Arlington against the Rangers in such a pivotal moment.
Wednesday's clean ninth continued Pressly's impressive 2023 postseason run, where he has thrown 4.0 hitless and scoreless innings, striking out seven while walking just two. Pressly, Baker and the rest of the Astros feel confident that if they can get the lead late and hand the ball over to their closer, positive things will happen.
Going back over his last 26 postseason appearances (totaling 28.0 innings dating back to the 2020 ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays), Pressly has allowed just one earned run while striking out 38. That track record gives Houston plenty of confidence heading into the late innings with an advantage.