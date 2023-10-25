First pitch: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 World Series no one saw coming
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will battle for the 2023 World Series title, and here's a look into the crystal ball ahead of Friday's Game 1 in Arlington.
By Kevin Henry
World Series bold prediction 2: Nathan Eovaldi will be the World Series MVP
A pitcher hasn't been named as the World Series MVP since 2019 when Stephen Strasburg earned the honor for the Washington Nationals. Eovaldi will add his name to the list after pitching a pair of strong starts and coming in to help close out the World Series win for the Rangers in Game 7 (sorry, spoiler alert, but I'm taking Texas to win what will be a drama-filled World Series in the final game).
Eovaldi has been incredible for the Rangers this postseason, making four starts and allowing seven earned runs in a combined 26.0 innings (2.42 ERA). After signing a two-year, $34 million deal before the season began, he has proven to be worth every penny for the Rangers, with not only what he has done on the mound this postseason but also the experience he has brought to the team as well, including earning a ring with the 2018 Boston Red Sox. That was a Fall Classic where he had a 1.13 ERA in 8.0 innings spread over three games.
Expect the 33-year-old right-hander to be a dominant force on the mound and lead the Rangers to wins at home and on the road in his two starts before becoming this year's version of Madison Bumgarner for manager Bruce Bochy and coming back in relief in the final game to cement the title for Texas.